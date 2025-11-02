BJP leader Janak Ram praised Modi-Nitish for Bihar's development and accountability. Amit Shah likened the NDA coalition to the Pandavas, vowing to prevent the return of 'Jungle Raj' and highlighting the alliance's unity for the upcoming polls.

NDA Touts Development, Accountability

BJP leader Janak Ram on Sunday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state's development, saying that progress from airports to highways reflects the development. He also said that unlike the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA holds even powerful people accountable for their actions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Janak Ram said, "... There's a difference between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. In the NDA, even high-profile people accused of wrongdoing are held accountable and face legal action, whereas in the Mahagathbandhan, no action is taken, as in Lalu Prasad Yadav's case. Nitish Kumar's governance ensured law and order in the state. From airports to highways, credit goes to the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi..."

Amit Shah Likens NDA to 'Pandavas' to Stop 'Jungle Raj'

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Hajipur, Bihar, as part of the NDA's campaign for the upcoming elections. Shah emphasised the strength of the NDA coalition, likening it to the five Pandavas, and asserted that the alliance is determined to stop the return of "Jungle Raj" in the state. He highlighted the unity and strength of the NDA coalition, comprising the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's party, and others.

"In Bihar's elections, the NDA's coalition, like the five Pandavas, entered the election battle with strength. The Bharatiya Janata Party, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) Party, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Party, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Party are united and determined to stop the Jungle Raj. All the parties in front of us, there is a fight going on," said Shah. He questioned the opposition's ability to keep Bihar united when they cannot maintain unity within their own alliance. Shah accused the opposition of wanting to bring back the days of "Jungle Raj" and emphasised that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can make Bihar a prosperous state.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. (ANI)