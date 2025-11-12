Ahead of Bihar election results, BJP workers in Patna are preparing 501 kg of laddoos, anticipating a victory for the NDA as predicted by several exit polls. Similar celebratory preparations are underway at a JD(U) candidate's residence.

Parties Begin Celebrations Ahead of Results

As Bihar braces for the counting of votes on November 14, political fervour has already begun to surge in the state capital, with party workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing for celebrations in anticipation of a favourable outcome. In Patna, BJP workers have come together to prepare laddoos after several exit polls predicted the NDA's win in the polls. They say that around 501 kilograms of laddoos are being prepared ahead of the counting day.

One of the workers, Krishna Kumar Singh, said, "NDA is winning Bihar elections with a thumping majority, exit polls have also shown. Before that, we had ordered the preparation of 501 kg ladoos. We will distribute it among people who have voted for us to remain in power. The people of Bihar have made up their mind - 2025, fir se NDA aur Nitish."

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded at the residence of Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, where workers have begun setting up tents, arranging chairs, and decorating the premises in anticipation of the counting results. Party members said that preparations are underway to welcome supporters and well-wishers who are expected to gather on the day of the results.

Exit Polls Project NDA Victory

Several exit polls are projecting a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

The People's Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)