BJP President JP Nadda hailed the NDA's victory in Bihar as a 'tsunami,' stating it reflects the people's complete trust in PM Modi's development politics over the opposition's alleged 'jungle raj' and divisive strategies.

Nadda Terms Victory a 'Tsunami' for Development

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda termed the NDA's massive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections as a "tsunami" that reflects complete trust of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the politics of development.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda said, "On behalf of all workers, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the people of Bihar for the resounding mandate they have given. These results indicate that this is a tsunami. This tsunami has made it clear that whether it is the people of Bihar or the people of the country, everyone has unwavering faith in the Prime Minister, and they have put a seal of approval on the politics of development to take the state forward."

"This election was between development and jungle raj, and people have voted for development," he added.

Opposition Accused of Divisive Politics

The BJP chief stated that the NDA received blessings from all sections of society, whereas the opposition grand alliance engaged in divisive politics.

"In this election, we have received the blessings of all sections of society. On the other hand, the grand alliance was doing politics by dividing society; their strategy was to rule by dividing society. They wanted to run Bihar not with the help of Biharis, but with the help of infiltrators," Nadda alleged.

"The people of Bihar have given them a befitting reply and sent a clear message that the people of Bihar stand with nationalist forces," he further said.

NDA Secures Majority

According to the EC, the NDA has won 133 seats as of 7:30 pm, with the BJP winning 68, JD(U) 50, LJP(RV) 12, HAM 2 and RLM 1. The opposition's Mahagathbandhan is lagging at 19 seats with RJD winning 15, Congress 2, CPI(M) (L) 1 and CPI(M) 1.

Modi-Nitish Partnership a Decisive Factor

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar.

As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).