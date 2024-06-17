Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar college student alleges contaminated food in mess: Dead snake found, expired bread served

    In addition to the dead snake incident, Singh raised concerns about the quality of bread served in the mess. He posted a video showing bread infested with pests and claimed it was expired.

    Bihar college student alleges contaminated food in mess: Dead snake found, expired bread served
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    A disturbing claim has come to light from a government engineering college in Banka, Bihar, where students alleged that the food provided in the college mess was unfit for consumption. Rishi Singh, a student at the college, took to social media platform X to share visuals and highlight the dire situation, including the shocking presence of a dead snake in a meal.

    Singh's post on X detailed his alarming experience, saying that the meal served to students contained a dead snake, which led to immediate adverse health effects. "Immediately after consuming the food, students experienced vomiting and nausea," Singh wrote, drawing attention to the urgent need for inspection by civic authorities.

    In addition to the dead snake incident, Singh raised concerns about the quality of bread served in the mess. He posted a video showing bread infested with pests and claimed it was expired.

    "Expired bread is being fed to the students in government engineering college Banka, but no one is there to take responsibility—neither the college management nor local authorities," Singh wrote.

    The incident reportedly took place on Monday (June 17), and Singh tagged the District Administration Banka in his post, urging them to take necessary action.

    The revelation about the dead snake led to the hospitalization of more than ten students, prompting swift action from local authorities. Following the incident, Banka's District Magistrate Anshul Kumar, along with other officials, visited the college mess to investigate the matter. Their investigation resulted in the imposition of a penalty on the mess owner.

    The incident has sparked outrage and concern among students and parents, calling into question the standards of food safety and hygiene in the college. The district administration has assured that stringent measures will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future and to ensure the well-being of the students.

