Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, joined by two governors, oversaw Ravan Dahan at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The CM also performed other festive rituals, while PM Modi spoke on Ram Rajya at a separate Dussehra event in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary oversaw the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. The event witnessed the participation of thousands of citizens gathered under stringent security protocols.

Ravan Dahan in Patna

Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav also joined the Chief Minister in witnessing the ceremonial burning of the towering effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad.

The 'Ravan Vadh' (the slaying of Ravana) event held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan is one of the major highlights of the Dussehra festival. Every year, a large number of people gather to witness it. This year, too, the burning of the effigies of a 90-foot-tall Ravana, an 85-foot-tall Meghnad, and an 80-foot-tall Kumbhakarna were the main attraction. The event conveys the message of Lord Rama’s victory and the triumph of good over evil.

CM's Festive Engagements

Earlier in the day, Bihar CM visited various Durga Puja pandals in Munger and offered prayers. He had also performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Lok Sevak Awas in Patna on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Navratri. Speaking in Patna, Choudhary said, “I am seeking this blessing from the Maa that the dream of prosperity for Bihar and a developed India may be fulfilled. I pray to the Maa that Bihar may progress even further.”

PM Modi on Dussehra and Ram Rajya

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ideals of Lord Ram continue to guide the country, describing ‘Ram Rajya’ as a model of good governance based on justice, equality and public welfare. He said this while attending the Dussehra celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens and said that the festival represents the eternal victory of truth over falsehood and the end of tyranny. "On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami. Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram's ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood. For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India," the PM said.