Bihar's new BJP CM Samrat Choudhary held high-level meetings in Delhi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and JP Nadda, discussing security, finance, health, and the state's overall development agenda.

After assuming office as the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary on Sunday held a series of high-level meetings in the national capital with senior Union ministers and party leaders, discussing key issues related to security, governance, and the state's development agenda.

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High-Level Meetings in Delhi

Choudhary met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and said he received detailed guidance on governance and security matters of Bihar. In a post on X, he stated, "Met with the country's illustrious Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and received guidance on various topics related to security, good governance, and the overall development of Bihar." देश के यशस्वी गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी से मुलाकात कर सुरक्षा, सुशासन एवं बिहार के समग्र विकास से जुड़े विभिन्न विषयों पर मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया। pic.twitter.com/yYsYFsBWbf — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 3, 2026

In another meeting, the Bihar Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where discussions centred on the state's economic trajectory and development priorities. "A courtesy meeting was held with the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji, during which a detailed and meaningful discussion took place on various dimensions of Bihar's economic development, overall advancement, and progress," he wrote on X. माननीय केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती @nsitharaman जी से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात कर बिहार के आर्थिक विकास, समग्र उन्नयन और प्रगति के विभिन्न आयामों पर विस्तृत एवं सार्थक चर्चा हुई।#ViksitBihar #ViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/Kdad0lxeoA — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 3, 2026

Choudhary also met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. He said the discussions focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and addressing issues related to the fertiliser sector. "Today, I had a formal meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, and former National President of BJP, Shri @JPNadda ji, in New Delhi. On this occasion, there was a meaningful discussion on the strengthening of modern medical facilities in Bihar and issues related to the fertilizer sector," he wrote on X. आज नई दिल्ली में माननीय केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण, रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्री तथा भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी से औपचारिक मुलाकात की। इस अवसर पर बिहार में आधुनिक चिकित्सीय सुविधाओं के सुदृढ़ीकरण एवं उर्वरक क्षेत्र से जुड़े मुद्दों पर सार्थक चर्चा… pic.twitter.com/JWkostwsKh — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 3, 2026

In a separate meeting, the Bihar Chief Minister also met BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde. "Today, a courtesy meeting was held in New Delhi with BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge as well as Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP Shri @TawdeVinod ji," Choudhary's X post read. भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री सह बिहार प्रभारी एवं माननीय राज्यसभा सांसद श्री @TawdeVinod जी से आज नई दिल्ली में शिष्टाचार मुलाकात हुई। pic.twitter.com/NDOan6Uwjl — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 3, 2026

The series of meetings comes as the newly elected Bihar Chief Minister begins formal engagements in Delhi, focusing on aligning state development priorities with central government support across key sectors, including security, finance, health, and agriculture inputs.

Choudhary's Ascension as Bihar's First BJP CM

Marking a historic shift in Bihar's political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in on April 15 as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of the state. The 57-year-old leader, who succeeds Nitish Kumar after his 21-year tenure, has retained the crucial Home Ministry and taken charge of 29 departments, signalling a centralised governance model.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhawan. Choudhary, who earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister, now oversees key portfolios including Home, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Sports. His elevation follows his appointment as BJP state president in 2023 and his subsequent role as Deputy CM in 2024, marking a rapid rise within the party's Bihar leadership. (ANI)