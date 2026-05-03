Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary greeted journalists on International Press Freedom Day. He stressed the importance of a free, impartial media for democracy, urging the press to be a voice for truth, transparency, and public interest.

Bihar CM on Press Freedom Day

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday extended greetings to journalists on the occasion of International Press Freedom Day, highlighting the importance of free and impartial media in strengthening democracy and advocating truth, transparency, and public interest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Choudhary wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all journalist brothers and sisters on the occasion of International Press Freedom Day. The role of free and impartial journalism is extremely important in strengthening democracy. May your pen continue to serve as the voice of truth, transparency, and public interest, raising awareness in society, and may your unwavering commitment to public welfare always remain steadfast. This is the belief with which I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all of you."

Significance of May 3

May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

History and Origins

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. This, in turn, was a response to a call by African journalists who, in 1991, produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration.

The Windhoek Declaration is a benchmark for ensuring press freedom worldwide. It began at a seminar in Windhoek in 1991, but the ideas exchanged by the African journalists and media professionals acted as a catalyst to encourage press freedom, independence, and pluralism in Africa and other parts of the world. (ANI)