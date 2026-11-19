Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary has requested the Railways Ministry to expand dry port facilities near 12 new townships, aiming to leverage global networks, boost industrial output, and increase the state's share in national and international markets.

Bihar CM Pushes for Dry Port Expansion to Boost State Industrial Growth

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the state government had urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Railways to expand dry port facilities beyond Bihta, particularly near 12 upcoming townships projected to attract investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Addressing the 'Leveraging FTAs Outreach Programme on Boosting Industries, Exports and Business Opportunities' in Patna, Choudhary said the state was looking to leverage its international network to access global markets and promote industrial growth. “Bihar Foundation now has international chapters in 31 countries, which we should leverage to tap global markets,” he said.

Stressing the need to strengthen the industrial sector, the Chief Minister said that after progress in roads, electricity, schools and colleges, industry was essential to boost Bihar’s economy and create employment opportunities for youth. “After achieving progress in roads, electricity, schools, and colleges, industry is the sole path to boosting Bihar's economy and creating youth employment,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that Bihar, which accounts for 10 per cent of India's population, aimed to secure a 10 per cent share in national and global markets through the expansion of its industrial sector. Emphasising the importance of improved logistics and connectivity in achieving this target, Choudhary said the state government had approached the Centre to expand dry port infrastructure beyond Bihta, with particular focus on areas surrounding the 12 proposed townships. “We have urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the Railways Ministry to expand dry port facilities beyond Bihta, especially near the 12 upcoming townships projected to attract ₹12 lakh crore in investment. With 10% of India's population, we aim for Bihar's industry to achieve a 10% share in national and global markets. Along with 'Build and Believe in Bihar', our new call is 'Bihar Hai Taiyar',” he added.

The event was held at Hotel Taj City Centre in Patna on Thursday, with Bihar Industries and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh presiding over the programme. The outreach programme focused on leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to promote industrial development, boost exports and create new business opportunities in the state. (ANI)