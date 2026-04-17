Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary participated in the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan in Patna, flagging off a run to promote women-led development. BJP's Shreyasi Singh lauded PM Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill during the event.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday participated in the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan program in Patna. The initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to promote women-led development and strengthen citizen participation in the vision of Viksit Bharat. The Chief Minister also flagged off the 'Nari Shakti for Viksit Bharat' Run.

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The "Nari Shakti Vandan Run" is being organised in the context of the special session of the Parliament from April 16-18, during which key discussions related to women's representation and the process of delimitation will be deliberated.

BJP Leader Hails 'Historic' Bill

Speaking to reporters during the event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shreyasi Singh called the day "historic" and welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, crediting Prime Minister Modi for making it a reality. "Today is a historic day... because of PM Modi's efforts, the Women's Reservation Bill is going to become a reality. The way we have seen the increase in women's participation in politics, whether it is at the polling booth or as a party worker, today we are talking about their representation. We welcome this and thank PM Modi and his government for this..." she said.

Nationwide 'Nari Shakti Vandan Run'

A nationwide "Nari Shakti Vandan Run" organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday, and which will continue till April 18 across seven major cities.

The event, themed 'Nari Shakti Vandan', was conducted in Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, Mumbai, Indore, Bengaluru and Jaipur. While events in Patna and Jaipur will be held today, the remaining cities, Delhi, Cuttack, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru will host the run tomorrow, April 18.

The run, spanning approximately 2 to 3 kilometres, is organised at prominent public locations in each city. The event will conclude with certificate distribution.

The initiative aimed to mobilise large-scale participation of women from diverse backgrounds, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and members of civil society.

Participation is being facilitated through MY Bharat, National Service Scheme (NSS), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other partner organisations.

The initiative seeks to amplify public awareness and engagement around women's participation in governance and democratic processes, aligning with the broader national discourse on inclusive representation.