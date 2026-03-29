Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi backed Amit Shah's allegations that the TMC government protects infiltrators and is causing demographic changes in Bengal. He predicted the BJP would win the upcoming election and take over on May 5.

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday supported Home Minister Amit Shah's claims, alleging the TMC government in West Bengal is protecting infiltrators and Rohingyas, and misusing resources. He warned of demographic changes in Bengal, stating the Muslim population is growing at the expense of Hindus. Saraogi predicted the TMC government will be voted out on May 5, and the BJP will take over

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Speaking to the reporters, Saraogi said, "The Home Minister has rightly said that the condition of Bengal, TMC, Mamata Banerjee government is such that their government is protecting infiltrators and Rohingyas. They are misusing the resources there. The Muslim population is increasing in Bengal in a way that the Hindu population is not.TMC will have to bear the consequences of this when on May 5, the Mamata Banerjee government will go, and the BJP government will come."

Saraogi's remarks came following a public gathering addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal on Saturday.

Amit Shah Questions Special Intensive Revision in Bengal

Highlighting the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Shah said,"Today, I want to speak openly about the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). SIR is being conducted across the entire country. Nowhere else was there a need to appoint judicial officers. They had to be appointed only in Bengal. What is the reason?"

'Why Did Supreme Court Have to Intervene?'

He further added, "During these same elections, SIR was conducted in Tamil Nadu as well. There was no court case. SIR was also conducted in Kerala. There was no court case. In Tamil Nadu, there is a DMK government; in Kerala, there is a Communist government. What happened in Bengal that the Supreme Court had to appoint judicial officers? Mamata Banerjee must answer this to the people of Bengal. Your District Magistrates did not work fearlessly, which is why the Supreme Court had to appoint judicial officers."

BJP Vows to Remove Every Infiltrator

Shah further addressed allegations against the SIR, asking the people of Bengal whether infiltrators, who have been turned into voters, should be allowed to decide the state's future. "As for the allegations she is making against the SIR--today I want to ask the people of Bengal: should those infiltrators, who have been turned into voters and kept here, be given the right to decide the future of Bengal or not? The people of Bengal have to decide this. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I want to make it clear: we are committed to picking out and throwing every single infiltrator out of this country, not just from the voter list, but from the entire nation. This is my party's agenda. Mamata ji can level whatever allegations she wants."

The high-decibel exchange comes as West Bengal prepares for elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)