Relief for passengers! Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport, airlines issue advisory

Smooth passenger flow was seen at all of Terminal 3's entry gates at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with an average waiting time of under five minutes on Wednesday. Both IndiGo and Air India sent travel warnings on Tuesday, advising customers to come 3.5 hours before departure. For a smooth security check, both aeroplanes advised passengers to bring only one piece of carry-on luggage.

The warning was issued as a result of heavy traffic at the Delhi airport, which travellers had been complaining about. They highlighted extended wait times there and some even posted images of the crowd on social media.

The officials implemented an action plan on Monday that calls for fewer planes during the morning rush hour and an endeavour to shift some flights from Terminal 3. The action plan followed civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3) to deal with the congestion.

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has sent a letter to all airlines addressing airport congestion, requesting that they provide real-time information regarding the wait times at each airport entrance gates on their social media feeds. In order to prevent congestion and maintain a smooth flow of travellers through airports, the ministry also recommended airlines to place enough staff at all check-in/baggage drop points well in advance.

"Delhi airports are seeing more people than normal, which extends boarding and check-in delays. For a quick security check, passengers are advised to arrive at least 3.5 hours (for domestic flights) and 4 hours (for international flights) prior to the scheduled departure time," said the AirIndia advisory.