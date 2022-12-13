Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data

In a bid to reduce overcrowding at Delhi airport, authorities put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours were to be reduced and efforts were also made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday (December 13) asked all the airlines of the country to deploy adequate manpower at check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure smooth flow of passengers. The ministry also asked the carriers to put real-time information about the wait times on their social media handles.

The directives come amid the rising passenger complaints of long waiting hours at several airports in the country, where the authorities have taken various measures to ease the congestion.

In its latest communication, the civil aviation ministry said, "Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports."

The ministry also pointed out that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during the early morning hours, leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to passengers.

"Besides the above, Airlines are requested to place Real Time Data on their Social Media feeds regarding waiting time at respective Airport's entry gates," the notice further read.

This came hours after the Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the arrangements at Delhi's Terminal 3 (T3) to deal with the congestion.

Several passengers complained about long queues and waiting hours at several airports of the country, especially Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in recent days.