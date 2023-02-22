'Big attack on political parties...' Sharad Pawar takes dig at EC for Sena symbol verdict

Sena vs Sena battle: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar slammed the Election Commission for its decision to recognise Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it and he said this is an example of how an institution can be misused.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday spoke about the ongoing Sena vs Sena battle. Slamming the Election Commission for its decision to recognise Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, he said this is an example of how an institution can be misused.

The NCP chief said that Election Commission gave a decision a few days ago. He said, "We've never seen such a decision by EC. Balasaheb Thackeray in his last days said that Shiv Sena's responsibility would be given to Uddhav Thackeray after him."

Hitting out the poll body, Sharad Pawar said, "Someone complained to the Election Commission and the Election Commission gave a verdict and allotted the Shiv Sena and its symbol to someone else. This is a big attack on political parties."

He said that the Election Commission and other organisations are giving decisions that the ruling government wants. "Today, the organisation which is working in the country under Modi's leadership thinks they will keep the power in their hand," he added.

Meanwhile, in a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocating it the “bow and arrow” poll symbol. “At this stage, we can’t stay the EC order. They have succeeded before the Election Commission,” the court said.

Additionally, the appex court issued a notice to Eknath Shinde camp on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission order. The court asked the Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition. The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

