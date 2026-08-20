An FIR was filed against the principal of Bidar's Shaheen PU College for allegedly stopping students from chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after Independence Day celebrations. The complaint alleges discrimination and creating hostility among students.

FIR Against Principal

An FIR has been registered against the principal of Shaheen PU College in Chitguppa, Bidar district, following allegations that students were stopped and warned for raising "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans after Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

According to the police, the case was registered against college principal Abdul Hakeem on the complaint of Hiroba, father of student Sagar Gowli, at Chitguppa Police Station.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, Independence Day celebrations were held at Shaheen College, Chitguppa, on August 15. After flag-hoisting and cultural programmes, the National Anthem was sung. The complaint alleges that immediately after the National Anthem, some other students raised slogans including "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". At around 10 am, while the students were leaving the college campus, principal Abdul Hakeem allegedly stopped the students and warned them against raising such slogans on the college premises.

According to the complaint, the principal allegedly told the students that the slogans belonged to a particular religious community and warned them that such activities would not be allowed in the college. The complaint further alleges that the principal discriminated between students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities and acted in a manner that could create hostility among students and affect public peace.

Legal Action and Protests

The complainant has sought legal action against the principal, alleging discrimination among students belonging to different communities and conduct that could create feelings of hostility. The complaint also alleges that a student was kept in a room for nearly an hour and subjected to mental harassment. The complaint was submitted at Chitguppa Police Station at around 7 pm on August 17 by Hiroba Gowli, father of Sagar Gowli.

Based on the complaint, Chitguppa Police Station registered Crime No. 97/2026 under Sections 126(2), 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The incident has also led to protests outside the college and Chitguppa Police Station, with Hindu organisations demanding action against the principal. (ANI)