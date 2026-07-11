AICC's Bhupesh Baghel met Punjab Congress leaders, assuring them their concerns would reach the high command. He denied any resentment or discussions about replacing state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, stating 'All is well'.

'All is well': Baghel Dismisses Resentment Talk in Punjab Congress

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the concerns raised by Punjab Congress leaders during a party meeting in Chandigarh would be conveyed to the party high command, while asserting that there was "no resentment" within the state unit and that all leaders stood by the decisions of the leadership.

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Addressing reporters after the meeting, Baghel said he interacted with senior party leaders and assured them that their concerns would be taken into consideration. "I spoke and met with all the colleagues. They shared their views, and no one has any objection to the High Command's decision. Everyone stands with the High Command. My colleagues raised certain points, and I assured them all that I would look after everyone's interests. No one should feel disadvantaged just because they lack the backing of a major leader. If a candidate is capable of winning, they will certainly get the ticket," Baghel said.

"Another important point is that the issues raised by our colleagues will be conveyed to the high command. There is no resentment. No discussions were held regarding tickets. I mentioned that on my own," he added.

No Discussion on Replacing Raja Warring

Dismissing speculation over a possible change in the Punjab Congress leadership, Baghel said there was no discussion regarding the replacement of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. "No such talk took place," he said, adding, "All is well."

Meeting Held Amid Speculation of Rifts

The meeting was held amid speculation over differences within the Punjab Congress following recent organisational changes in the state unit. Before the meeting, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said Punjab Congress president Raja Warring "should have come on his own" for the discussions.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi had declined to comment on the agenda of the meeting, while Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that any issues within the party would be resolved internally and would not be discussed publicly. The meeting followed a series of consultations by Baghel with senior leaders as the Congress seeks to strengthen organisational unity in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)