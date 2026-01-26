On the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, Air Vice Marshal Gurjot Singh Bhullar recalled being a pilot who witnessed the immediate aftermath and praised the city's vibrant recovery over the years, paying tribute to the victims.

Air Vice Marshal Gurjot Singh Bhullar, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration (SOA), South Western Air Command, visited Air Force Station Bhuj on Monday to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquake.

An Officer's Harrowing Account

Speaking to ANI, Air Vice Marshal Bhullar recalled the fateful day and said that the earthquake struck as they were coming in to land after the drop in Ahmedabad. "I was posted in Jamnagar in 2001, and at that time I was a Flight Lieutenant. I remember that day clearly. The earthquake struck as we were coming in to land after the drop in Ahmedabad. ATC had been evacuated because of the earthquake, and it wasn't given clearance to land. So all of us pilots who were flying at that time called each other and coordinated, and we established a holding pattern. After that, we learned that an earthquake had occurred, and we landed. Then, my command, Headquarters, Southwest Command, tasked me to go towards Bhuj and check the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, one of our helicopters came here from Jamnagar, and I came here from Ahmedabad, and I saw the destruction," the Air Vice Marshal said.

Tribute to Resilience and Recovery

He further expressed his admiration for the city's recovery over the years. "Now, 25 years later, when I come here, I see that a completely new city has been built, vibrant cities have emerged, and a modern city has been created. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. At the same time, I salute the spirit of the people here," he added.

Remembering the Devastation

On January 26, 2001, a massive earthquake jolted Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, in which more than 20,000 people were killed and over 1.5 lakh people were injured. The earthquake left thousands homeless.

Meanwhile, India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements. It will feature several historic firsts, including the debut appearances of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion and a specially curated animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC), as well as a significant display of India's military "jointness" following 2025's Operation Sindoor. (ANI)