Sanskrit Week was inaugurated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to promote the language's practical use. VC Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi called Sanskrit a carrier of India's knowledge and urged students to adopt it in daily communication.

Sanskrit Week was inaugurated at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday with an emphasis on the preservation, promotion, study, teaching and practical use of Sanskrit in daily life. The programme was organised jointly by Sanskrit Bharati, Kashi and the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, Malaviya Bhavan, the Vedic Science Centre, the Sanskrit Department and Vishwanath Temple.

Sanskrit: A Carrier of India's Knowledge Tradition

Vice Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who was the chief guest, said Sanskrit is not merely a language but a carrier of India's knowledge, science, civilisation and culture. He said Sanskrit has played an important role in the development of traditions of spiritual contemplation, philosophy, literature and knowledge.

Chaturvedi said the university has a rich tradition of Sanskrit study, teaching and research. He highlighted the role of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan, Vedic Science Centre and Malaviya Bhavan in preserving and promoting the Indian knowledge tradition, while emphasising the need to ensure the continued and practical use of Sanskrit.

A Call to Adopt Sanskrit in Daily Communication

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor called for Sanskrit to be adopted not only as a subject of study but also as a language of daily interaction and communication. He said students from different faculties could take the initiative to communicate in Sanskrit and that wider participation of teachers and students could help remove the perception and hesitation surrounding Sanskrit as a difficult language.

He commended the efforts of Sanskrit Bharati and emphasised the need to promote Sanskrit. Sharing his personal experiences, Chaturvedi said that expressing feelings for Sanskrit alone was not enough and that resolutions made during Sanskrit Week should be translated into practice.

He cited the use of spoken Sanskrit at various places in the country and said a similar practice could gradually be expanded within the university, beginning with a few faculties and students. He also emphasised that Sanskrit study should not remain limited to students of Sanskrit and called upon students from different disciplines to connect with its knowledge tradition. He urged the university's faculties and students to come forward in this direction and said, "Victory to Sanskrit, Victory to Bharat."

Collective Efforts for Sanskrit Promotion

Professor Rajaram Shukla, Dean of the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan and programme chairman, welcomed the scholars, professors, teachers and students and outlined the purpose and significance of Sanskrit Week.

Sanjeev Kumar, All India Head of Education of Sanskrit Bharati, said organising such an event at a prestigious institution like BHU was a matter of pride for the promotion of Sanskrit. He recalled Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya's faith in Sanskrit and said there was a responsibility to carry forward his efforts towards its preservation and promotion. He said Sanskrit is an important language of India's knowledge tradition and called for its study, teaching and practical use to be expanded beyond a particular subject or class. He also said such collective events help connect Sanskrit with the general public and generate interest among the younger generation.

Week-long Activities and Aims

Jagadguru Paramhans, Cantonment Chair, Ayodhya, Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, Head of the Department of Grammar, Professor Ravishankar Pandey, President of Sanskrit Bharati, Saroj Kumar Pandey, Ashok Chaudhary and Amarchand Shukla, along with several Acharyas, scholars, teachers and students, were present at the event.

Various programmes and activities related to Sanskrit will be organised throughout the week. The initiative aims to increase awareness about Sanskrit, encourage its study and teaching and strengthen collective efforts towards establishing Sanskrit as a common language.

Professor Sadashiv Kumar Dwivedi, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, proposed the vote of thanks. (ANI)