The BRO has completed the Bhawani Sethu bridge in Rajouri, J&K, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The bridge will boost connectivity for three panchayats and provide a strategic, unobserved route for security forces near the LoC.

The Border Roads Organisation has completed the construction of the Bhawani Sethu bridge in Rajouri's Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is among 125 border infrastructure projects inaugurated virtually by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 7. This bridge is part of a larger government initiative to enhance connectivity in strategic and remote border areas, under the Bhawani Bridge Project.

Strategic Connectivity and Local Benefits

Under the Bhawani-Dharal axis, it will provide short-route connectivity to the Tehsil headquarters at Qila Dharhal and the district headquarters for three local panchayats: Bhawani, Kslsian, and Jhangher for the first time since independence. It will also provide a crucial link for security forces, allowing their vehicles to move without being observed by adversaries in the area.

Bridge Specifications and Project Details

According to the Commanding Officer of 58 RCC of the BRO, the structure is a 60-metre PHC concrete box girder bridge built over the Bhawani Nala worth ₹8.9 crore. The Commanding officer further said that the bridge is the largest and most significant link connecting Bhawani to Dharal. The entire track is now being upgraded into an 11.85-km National Highway stretch. "This is a 60-meter PHC girder. Bhawani Setu is made on Bhawani Nala. Its construction began in 2023, with the bridge completed successfully in April 2023 and completed in October 2025. The Defence Minister inaugurated 125 infrastructure projects, including this bridge. This bridge is the largest and most important bridge on the track connecting Bhavani to Dharal. This entire track is now being transformed into an NH-11.85-kilometre road, being fully constructed by the BRO. Once completed, it will connect the armed forces and the general public with the district headquarters, contributing to economic and social growth... This bridge cost Rs 8.9 crore and was completed in 2 years. It's a Class 70 specification bridge with a 7.5-meter roadway..." Officer told ANI.

Besides providing strategic connectivity to the Indian armed forces, the Bhawani Sethu bridge will also provide an alternative route to the people. With the presence of the alternative route, it is also expected to enhance the socio-economic fabric of the LOC border areas. "Before, this area relied on pedestrian connectivity and had no connectivity at all. People had to cross this drain on foot during the rainy season. Now they have definitely found a good alternative," added the officer.

Locals Express Gratitude

Local residents expressed their gratitude to the central government for completing the project on time, as the bridge will make daily life easier for those living in the LoC area. Ghulam Hussain, a resident of the area, said that the middle road was previously cut off, but with the construction of the bridge, the village is now connected to the Ladoka panchayat. "This bridge from Bhawani to Kiladral, this middle road was completely cut off. This road and this bridge have been of great benefit to the people. We would like to thank the Central Government.This bridge has been of great help to the people. This bridge has connected the village to the Panchayat of Ladoka. This bridge has been of great help to the people. The people have got everything they need," Hussain told ANI.

Former Sarpanch Purshottam Lal, expressing his gratitude, said that the travel distance will now be reduced from 30 kilometres to just 11. He added that the government has fulfilled the long-pending demand for an alternative road through the Bhawani Sethu bridge. "I convey my deepest gratitude to the Central Government, under whose guidance, at whose behest, and through whose efforts, this is a significant project... This is a huge gift for the people. What used to be a 30-kilometre ride has now been reduced to just 11 kilometres... The key concern for border residents is ensuring a safe road when Pakistani firing disrupts the area. Today, the Central Government has successfully achieved this goal..." Lal told ANI.

Sunil Chaudhary, the village head of Bhawani, highlighted that the bridge will be of great benefit to the public and hoped that such projects would continue to be implemented in the border area. "On behalf of this border area, I would like to thank the BRO for completing this project so quickly. Today, this bridge was handed over to the people. This Bhawani-Setu was a very big project. In the future, this project will be used to connect two districts, Bhawani-Nushaira and Kiladral. This will be of great benefit to the public. In addition to this, we have got an alternate route from the firing zone. I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I would like to congratulate Rajnath Singh, the village minister, who inaugurated this project virtually. I hope that such projects will continue to come for the border area. This was a very big dream project for our Bhawani panchayat," Chaudhary told ANI.