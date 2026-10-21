Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks 75 years of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, recalling Syama Prasad Mookerjee's legacy, the Emergency struggle, Antyodaya and the organisation's evolution into the BJP's political roots.

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta has reminisced about the 75-year-long journey of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, stressing on its ideology, dedication towards national service, and contribution of generations of workers from the party. On this historic occasion, she pointed out that the journey of the organisation was not only political in nature but it also reflected the dedication towards nationalism, Antyodaya, and organisational service.

Through a social media post, she mentioned that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had laid the foundation stone for the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951. She added that the success of the organisation was because of the dedication and sacrifice of innumerable workers who were responsible for the propagation of the ideologies of the organisation.

Founding and 75-Year Long Journey of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh came into existence as an all-India political party in Delhi on October 21, 1951, led by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Some other leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya were instrumental in the development of the organisation in its early days.

The establishment principles were still having an impact on India's politics, Gupta noted. She talked about the role of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The ideas and the leadership qualities of those people have been playing a major role in this political process.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Chief Minister mentioned the nationalism of Mookerjee, philosophy of Integral Humanism of Upadhyaya and the ideals of Vajpayee, saying that these were essential parts of the ideological heritage of the organisation.

Moreover, she noted that the heritage was passed not only by prominent politicians but also by numerous workers of the organisation.

Struggle During the Emergency and Love for Democracy

The Chief Minister also told about the Emergency era, emphasizing the struggle of the Jana Sangh workers during a tough time for Indian democracy. She pointed out that the national interests and unity of the country were of great importance for their political work.

The political events after the Emergency have led to the formation of the Janata Party.

Antyodaya to the Vision of Viksit Bharat

As per Gupta, Antyodaya, which deals with uplifting the poorest of the poor people, was one of the important aspects of the ideology of Jana Sangh. She associated Antyodaya with the vision of Viksit Bharat, or a developed India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Legacy of Jana Sangh and the Emergence of BJP

Jana Sangh managed to win three seats in the Lok Sabha in the first general elections held in India in 1951-52. After merging with the Janata Party in 1977, former Jana Sangh leaders went on to form the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.

In conclusion, Gupta termed the long history of the organisation as that of sacrifice, struggle, and dedication. She stated that the ideological legacy of the organisation has been kept alive in terms of national service, Antyodaya, and a developed India.