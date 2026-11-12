Telangana's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu announced the Bharat Summit 2026, aiming to attract global investment, promote the state's industrial ecosystem, and create jobs through discussions with international leaders and experts in Hyderabad.

Bharat Summit 2026 to Highlight Telangana Industrial Potential

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said the Bharat Summit 2026 would bring together global leaders, policy experts and progressive thinkers from nearly 70 countries to deliberate on global challenges, progressive policymaking and emerging issues, while providing Telangana an opportunity to showcase its industrial and IT ecosystem and attract investments.

Speaking about the summit, Sridhar Babu said participants from different countries would share their ideologies and expertise through continuous dialogue and deliberations over the two-day event. He said the summit would bring together leaders from the fields of politics, industry, academia and social thought, along with investors from their respective countries. "Many leaders are coming and they would be deliberating on many issues and we would like to showcase in this process, we would like to showcase Telangana also," he said.

Boosting Investment and Employment

Highlighting the state's investment potential, the minister said he wanted to present Telangana's industrial and IT ecosystem before the visiting global leaders and explore opportunities to attract investments to Hyderabad. "As an industry and IT minister, I would like to put this focus. How is our ecosystem, and we would like to literally reflect them and try to, you know, attract the investment from the global leaders to Hyderabad, which can create some sort of a socio-economic impact for our state," he said.

He said the summit's primary objective was to bring investment into the state and generate employment. "The ultimate objective is to bring in the investment and to create employment. This is a basic objective of this summit," Sridhar Babu said.

Rahul Gandhi to Participate in Key Discussions

The minister also confirmed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend the summit on November 14 and participate in several deliberations and symposiums. "Rahul ji is also coming on the 14th. He would be, you know, involving himself in lots of deliberations individually as well as in the symposiums. He will also be putting the Indian perspective, the national perspective on progressive thinking," he said.

Sridhar Babu said the summit would also provide an opportunity to hear from national leaders who had contributed to building their respective countries.

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