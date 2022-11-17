Now, Rahul Gandhi gets a pat on the back from CPM

The Communist Party of India-Marxist's national leadership has received some words of praise for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The report on political developments, which was adopted at the party's central committee meeting held from October 29-31, mentions that the yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar spanning over 150 days, is 'evoking a response, particularly in the southern states'.

It goes on to say that 'as it enters in the BJP strongholds, we will have to watch the response of the people. Given the recent developments of disarray within the Congress and the defection of many of its leaders in some states to BJP, this yatra appears as an effort to unify the party and salvage its position by strengthening its links with the people'.

Kerala's CPM leaders have been voicing criticism against Rahul and the Yatra right from its announcement. Even young leaders like M Swaraj ridiculed the campaign, calling it a 'container yatra' as the yatra was accompanied by a convoy of containers for the leaders to spend the night. Senior CPM leaders, including MV Govindan, came out strongly against the foot march across the country.

The fact that Rahul spent more days in Kerala also came under attack by the leaders of the ruling party. Interestingly, the criticism raised by the state leadership has not been included in the report that was approved by the central committee meeting.

Among other developments, the report mentions the ongoing tiff between the Kerala government and Governor. 'In a brazen attack on federalism, the Governor of Kerala is functioning to further the political objective of the ruling BJP to destabilize the LDF government. The latest is his salvo against Kerala's higher education system,' says the report. It criticises Congress for not supporting the campaign against the Governor.

'All those who value and respect the fundamental features of the Indian Constitution and its secular democratic foundations will have to rally together to defend Constitutional rights. Unfortunately, within the UDF, while the IUML and RSP have categorically condemned the Governor's actions, the Congress party is equivocal,' the report said.

The report concludes with the remark that it is essential for the party to undertake activities to combat the Hindutva communal offensive seriously.

