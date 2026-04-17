Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a roadshow in Siliguri, vowing to oust the 'corrupt' TMC govt. Separately, LoP Suvendu Adhikari alerted the ECI of an alleged TMC-IPAC conspiracy to use fake press IDs to disrupt elections.

BJP Campaigns in Siliguri

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday held a roadshow in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri Assembly constituency. In the Siliguri Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh is contesting against the TMC candidate Goutam Deb and the INC candidate Alok Dhara. Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4.

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During the roadshow here, the Rajasthan Chief Minister attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and said that Bengal have made up its mind to remove the corrupt government (TMC). Speaking to ANI, he said, "You can see the enthusiasm of the people here. You can clearly see that the people of Bengal have made up their mind to remove this corrupt government... I can say that the BJP is going to win in Bengal with a huge majority." The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

TMC Accused of 'Grave Conspiracy'

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), flagging what he claimed was a "grave conspiracy" allegedly being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in collaboration with I-PAC, aimed at "subverting the democratic process".

In a post on X ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Adhikari alleged that IPAC is "systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers," claiming that individuals who are not journalists are being "disguised as members of the media to gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, including polling premises and key administrative hubs."

"I would like to draw the immediate attention of @ECISVEEP regarding a grave conspiracy being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress party in collaboration with their 'political consultancy'/'money laundering' firm, with the sole aim to subvert the democratic process and compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections in West Bengal," he added. (ANI)