Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticises Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his timing and motives regarding the state's drug problem, linking it to upcoming elections. Shah, in response, vows to make Punjab drug-free by December 2029.

Mann Questions Shah's Motives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab".

“From 2007 to 2017, you had a government with the Akali Dal in Punjab. When the intoxication boomed, and the quantity of drugs increased, why didn't you worry about saving Punjab? Why didn't you take any action?” Mann asked.

“I have held many meetings with you. Bring the anti-drone system. There is a 500-kilometre border with Pakistan. You don't let us bring it,” he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said, “Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab,” Mann said, adding, “The people of Punjab understand everything. The people of Punjab are very sensible.”

“I would like to say again that the war on drugs campaign will continue. We will make sure that it continues,” he said.

“You can come here, but don't do politics here,” he said.

Amit Shah Sets Drug-Free Deadline

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set a deadline of December 31, 2029, to eradicate the illicit narcotics network from Punjab, asserting that the Central government will track down and prosecute all perpetrators involved in the killings of anti-drug activists in the state.

Addressing a gathering at a Vijayadashami event in Ludhiana, the Home Minister said, "On Vijayadashami, a firm commitment to justice and a drug-free Punjab. Once the CBI takes over the investigation, no matter how influential those involved in these murders may be, they will be tracked down and brought to justice. The resolve is clear: by 31 December 2029, Punjab will be free from the drug trade. We are committed to building a Nasha Mukt Punjab," Shah said. (ANI)