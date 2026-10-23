Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann responded to Amit Shah's claims regarding the 2027 assembly elections, asserting that the public decides the government. The leaders also clashed over CBI investigations into recent deaths involving the drug mafia.

Bhagwant Mann Responds to Amit Shah on Punjab Elections

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be ousted from power in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that governments are decided by the public and not by individual leaders. "Well, it won't happen just because Amit Shah says so; it will happen based on what the people say," Mann told ANI in Chandigarh. The remarks follow a political war of words between the BJP and the AAP leadership. Mann asserted that democracy rests on the mandate of the common people, who will ultimately decide the political future of the state based on the work done by his government.

Amit Shah Demands CBI Probe into Punjab Deaths

Earlier, on October 20, following the transfer of Parminder Singh Jhota’s murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hand over the investigation into two more deaths of anti-drug activists to the CBI as well, stating that the state government "will not be able to handle it." Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana after concluding a day-long visit to the state, Shah said he met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, and Parwinder Singh Jhota in Mansa—all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia.

Commitment to Justice for Victims

Assuring that the central agency will pursue the culprits involved in Jhota's killing regardless of their influence, Shah took a dig at CM Mann, stating, "This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann Ji did one good thing—he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to give my word to the people of Punjab: in the case handed over to us, whoever is found guilty—no matter how powerful or big they are—we will track them down even from the depths of the earth and hand them over to the law. We will bring them before the court."

"And today, I also want to appeal to the Chief Minister: you will not be able to handle it. Hand over the remaining two cases to the CBI as well. That is also the demand of their family members," he added.

CM Mann Questions BJP's Record on Drug Issues

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab". “From 2007 to 2017, you had a government with the Akali Dal in Punjab. When the intoxication boomed, and the quantity of drugs increased, why didn't you worry about saving Punjab? Why didn't you take any action?” Mann asked. “I have held many meetings with you. Bring the anti-drone system. There is a 500-kilometre border with Pakistan. You don't let us bring it,” he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said, “Now that the elections have come, you are worried about Punjab,” Mann said, adding, “The people of Punjab understand everything. The people of Punjab are very sensible.” “I would like to say again that the war on drugs campaign will continue. We will make sure that it continues,” he said.“You can come here, but don't do politics here,” he said. (ANI)

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