RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat launched 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan,' the first song from the upcoming film 'Shatak - 100 years of RSS.' Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the track celebrates the saffron colour as an identity rooted in patriotism.

Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan, the first song from Shatak - 100 years of RSS, was officially launched by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday at a special event in Keshav Kunj here. The launch marks a significant milestone in the journey of the film Shatak, which seeks to chronicle the untold story of the RSS, its prominent leaders, and its contribution to Bharat's social, cultural and political fabric.

Song's Symbolism and Call for Unity

According to a release, the song is a powerful invocation of Bhagwa, the saffron hue that has long symbolised sacrifice, discipline and spiritual strength in Bharat's civilisational ethos. 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' sees the colour not merely as a symbol, but as an identity rooted in values, service and collective consciousness. It calls for unity under the saffron flag, urging people to rise together, anchored in shared purpose and cultural pride.

Creative Team Behind the Anthem

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh's captivating voice, long associated with passion and national fervour, the song emerges as RSS's stirring musical tribute to discipline, collective spirit, patriotism and love for the motherland. Composed by music director Sunny Inder and penned by lyricist Rakesh Kumar Pal, the track is driven by rousing rhythms and resolute lyrics that echo conviction and unity.

Mohan Bhagwat on 'Shatak' and RSS Spirit

On this occasion, Mohan Bhagwat added, "Dr. Hedgewar's life embodied the RSS spirit - Bharat first, always. The movie 'Shatak' and its song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' showcase his unwavering patriotism and strength. RSS isn't changing; it's evolving, staying true to its roots. This film unveils untold stories, highlighting Dr. Hedgewar's ability to unite people and handle life's challenges with equanimity. My best wishes to the team for this impactful initiative."

Sukhwinder Singh on a 'National Service'

Adding further, Sukhwinder Singh said, "I'm overwhelmed to have Mohan Bhagwat ji launch my song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan'. His presence is a blessing, and his vision inspires us. I loved the director's vision - simplicity with impact. History should be cherished. This song isn't just a professional opportunity; it's national service. I've poured my heart into it, hoping it'll resonate with all. This song portrays the true spirit of Hindustan."

About the Film 'Shatak'

As per the release, 'Shatak' traces the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from its founding in 1925 in Nagpur to its evolution into a nationwide voluntary movement. A concept by Anil D Agarwal, Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, with Aashish Tiwari as co-producer, the film is presented by ADA 360 Degree LLP and is slated to release soon. (ANI)