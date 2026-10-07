A street in Berlin is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indian travellers are expressing pride after discovering the road on a tram route.

A street in Berlin, Germany, bears the name of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the discovery has sparked pride among Indians online. Raftar Lamba, an Indian living in Germany, noticed the street name while travelling on a tram in Berlin.

The name displayed at the stop reads "Depot Indira-Gandhi-Straße Sports Forum." In simple terms, a road in Berlin has been named after Indira Gandhi. Lamba said Indians should know about this. He noted that the M13 tram stops there and added that having a street named after an Indian in Germany is a significant matter.

Road renamed after Indira Gandhi's assassination

Sahil, another user, said Indians living in Germany should be aware of this. Tracing the history behind the naming, records show that Indira Gandhi visited Germany on an official trip in 1983 at the invitation of the German government.

Political and economic ties between the two countries remained strong during the Cold War. After Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, the East German government paid tribute to her by renaming "Liston Berger Strasse" to "Indira Gandhi Road" on November 8, 1985.

Lamba, who posted the video, captioned it saying it is a big deal that a street in Germany's capital is named after a daughter of India. He said that when you see something connected to India on foreign soil, it creates a unique sense of pride and connection.

It is worth noting that India's then Vice President R. Venkataraman travelled to Germany for the naming ceremony of the street and tram stop after Indira Gandhi.

The discovery has made many users proud, with some describing Indira Gandhi as a synonym for "aura." Several users shared their views on her achievements in the comments. Others said that anything named after an Indian abroad makes every Indian feel a sense of belonging.