    Bengaluru would be epicentre, specific measures needed as 3rd wave has begun in Karnataka: Health minister

    Sudhakar stated that the infection rate increased to 1.6% from 0.4% in the state, with 90% of cases recorded in Bengaluru. According to the minister, if one looks at the national figures, the metropolitan centres have the highest number of instances.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, urged on specific measures for Bengaluru on Tuesday, citing an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the city. Sudhakar stated that the state capital would be the epicentre of the next epidemic, claiming that the third wave of COVID-19 had arrived. He stated that taking additional measures in Bengaluru has become critical due to the city's status as an epicentre. According to the minister, it was an epicentre in both the first and second waves. It will also be the epicentre during the third wave, he said.

    He explained the rationale for adopting particular measures for Bengaluru, stating that the city has an international airport where many people arrive from other countries. As a result, specific steps are required, according to the minister.

    Sudhakar stated that the infection rate increased to 1.6% from 0.4% in the state, with 90% of cases recorded in Bengaluru. According to the minister, if one looks at the national figures, the metropolitan centres have the highest number of instances. Those cities are home to over 90% of the population. As a result, authorities are focusing on Bengaluru, with a particular emphasis on establishing micro-containment zones and airport screening.

    In response to a question, the minister stated that the third phase of COVID-19 had begun. He went on to say that Karnataka had no 0.1% instances over the previous six months. If it has risen to 1.6% in a single day, Sudhakar believes it marks the start of the third wave. He claimed that it has already begun in several states, including Telangana and Maharashtra. Vaccinating youngsters aged 15 to 18 is one of the steps used by the government. According to him, the state has 43 lakh youngsters between the ages of 15 and 18, and the state government plans to vaccinate them all within 10 to 15 days.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
