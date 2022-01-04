Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

Hinting at bringing more strict rules, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that a meeting will be held with technical committee experts and also with ministers before arriving at any decision. Speaking to reporters about the decision of closing schools like in Telangana, he said he will consult experts once. Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar has said that the 3rd wave has entered Karnataka as in a single day the positivity rate has increased by 1.6 per cent.

With daily Covid cases increasing in Karnataka and spike in Maharashtra and Kerala, CM Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting with technical expert committee members and ministers, and senior government officials in the evening at 6:30 pm on Tuesday to take decision on measures to control Covid and Omicron spread.

Speaking to reporters, CM opined that going by the past experiences during Covid 1st and 2nd wave, Karnataka witnessed a spike only after Maharashtra and Kerala states reported massive spike. As a measure to control the spike in Karnataka, the vigilance at border districts in Karnataka and Kerala and Karnataka and Maharashtra have been intensified.

To a question on whether Karnataka will also shut schools like the Telangana government, the CM said, he will have a consultation with the technical expert committee and then decide on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar has expressed concern and said in the last six months the daily positivity rate was only 0.1 per cent but in just one day (Monday) 1.6 per cent daily positivity rate was reported.'Is this not a third wave. What is it, What does this indicate?' asked the minister while addressing the press person.

The minister also said that the state has taken all measurements to control Covid.

On Monday, 4.22 lakh children between 15 to 18 years were vaccinated. We have set a target of 6.38 lakh. We have achieved a 66 per cent target. We have 43 lakh children in the 15 to 18 age group and in the next 15 days we will jab them all,' he stated.

On lockdown:

He also appealed to the media not to use harsh words like lockdown and said, people are slowly limping back towards normalcy and cannot subject them to more inconvenience. But hinted at more strict rules.

The minister also raised concerns with regard to Bengaluru and termed it as the epicenter of the Covid spike. He said as international travelers are coming and with more population, it is natural for metro cities to witness such a spike and hence more strict rules will be implemented in Bengaluru.

Congress's Mekedatu rally:

"No one expected such a rapid spike, I appeal to Congress not to go for it. They are doing it for water (dam project) for the public, we do not object to it, but now if Covid spikes, they (Congress will be responsible). They should own it," said Sudhakar. The minister also said that in today's meeting, the government will also decide on public gatherings (bring rules) and all should follow the government.

