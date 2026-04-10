The upgraded HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum in Bengaluru was unveiled and will reopen to the public on April 13. It features modern immersive exhibits, advanced aviation displays, simulators, and interactive zones for a dynamic experience.

The upgraded HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum was unveiled today by D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, following extensive modernisation that features immersive installations and advanced aviation exhibits. The museum will reopen to the public on April 13. Dr. Barenya Senapati, Director (Finance), Ravi K, Director (Operations), M G Balasubrahmanya, Director (HR), Shri Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director (Engg and R&D) and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

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"Established in 2001, the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum is India's first Aerospace Museum and one of Bengaluru's iconic landmarks. With its reimagined design and immersive exhibits, the Museum has evolved beyond a display of aircraft and artefacts. It now offers a dynamic experience that brings visitors closer to the spirit of innovation, engineering excellence, and national service that defines Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. We invite the public to enjoy the new experience," said D K Sunil, CMD, HAL.

New Exhibits and Immersive Experiences

The museum showcases state-of-the-art installations, including a life-size replica of the Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine (HTFE-25) and a 3D anamorphic runway featuring HAL's iconic aircraft - Prachand and Tejas. Additional highlights include kinetic installations and a hologram fan display.

At the heart of the museum is 'Wings of Bharat', a specially curated multi-sensory show set within a hangar-like space that celebrates HAL's contributions to the nation. A holobox installation introduces 'Tejasvi', a holographic avatar that presents HAL's legacy and achievements in an interactive format.

Interactive Zones and Simulators

The museum also features detailed 3D models of HAL's flagship products spanning fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing platforms, civil aviation, engines, systems, and space technologies. Visitors can explore archival content and key milestones through a digital flipbook, while a Dhruv cockpit simulator offers an immersive, hands-on flying experience.

The zone includes interactive games, flying machine builders, quizzes, art and colouring stations. An immersive space shuttle module offers a glimpse into space exploration, while an AR photo booth enables visitors to capture memorable moments alongside HAL aircraft in dynamic virtual environments.

Outdoor Displays and Visitor Information

The outdoor aircraft park features life-sized displays of iconic platforms, including the HF-24 Marut, Ajeet, Lakshya Pilotless Target Aircraft, LCA Tejas, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, MiG 21 and more.

The museum is located on Old Airport Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, and is open from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, all days of the week. The Museum also houses a souvenir shop and a cafeteria.