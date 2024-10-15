'Why I love Bengaluru': Man's encounter with kind auto driver amidst traffic, rain woes sparks reactions

Bengaluru's relentless rain and traffic woes on Tuesday morning left many commuters or office-goers stranded and frustrated, but one man’s heartwarming encounter with a kind auto driver has sparked reactions across the city.

With torrential downpours continuing from Monday night, navigating the city became a nightmare for office-goers and students alike. The rain brought public transport to a near standstill—no Ola, no Uber, no Rapido, not even Namma Yatri rides were available. Desperation mounted as traffic snarled, and even a short 5 km ride seemed insurmountable, with fares soaring above Rs 300.

Amid the chaos, a man, stranded commuter, flagged down a local auto driver, half-expecting to be turned away like before. However, what happened next surprised him. "I told him the drop location, pretty sure it wouldn't happen. But he smiled and said Rs 250. Not only did he drop me safely, but he even refused any extra tip," the man shared in his Reddit post. This simple act of honesty and kindness was a shining moment amidst a city battling endless traffic and rain challenges.

“Between all the negative things going around, this auto ‘Anna’ just showed why I love Bengaluru and the spirit of its people,” he added.

Take a look at reactions

Bengaluru rain

Bengaluru witnessed heavy showers overnight, with intermittent rainfall forecasted for the next two to three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4°C and 3.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, while an ‘orange alert’ has been declared for Thursday across coastal Karnataka, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru residents should brace for more rain in the coming days, as the IMD expects heavy downpours accompanied by thunder in various parts of the state. Despite these challenges, it’s moments like these that remind people of the resilient, kind-hearted spirit that defines the city of Bengaluru.

