Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has worsened as offices resume operations post-COVID-19. The Outer Ring Road experiences gridlocks during peak hours, prompting authorities to encourage public transport usage and propose solutions such as car-pooling, mini-bus services, and underground tunnels to alleviate the situation.

Post-COVID-19, most companies in Bengaluru had provided employees with the Work From Home option. As the pandemic passed and normal life resumed, the companies started calling the employees to attend the office. Most IT companies in Bengaluru have started calling their employees back to the office. Some companies still offer a hybrid option, giving employees the choice of attending the office at least 2-3 days per week. However, with offices resuming, the traffic situation in the IT hub has gone off gear.

A traffic surge has been witnessed on the Outer Ring Road. The staggering traffic of Bengaluru rises dynamically over the week as the employees head for offices. The Outer Ring Road (ORRCA) becomes impossible to cross as the peak hour approaches.



Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months



The authority has requested the employees to use public transport as much as they could. This can reduce the crowd significantly during peak hours, which can benefit everyone. “At least 50 per cent increase in the flow of cars and two-wheelers have been recorded during the peak hours. The Silk Board junction and Maratahalli are congested with traffic in the morning as well as evening," said the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), M N Anucheth.

The construction of Namma metro routes has been affected due to the lack of migrant workers and thus, the RV Road-Bommasandra metro needs to be sped up. The construction of a double-decker flyover, over the Silk Board junction needs an adrenaline injection in order to help fight the traffic issue. Recently, Deputy CM has proposed underground tunnels for Bengaluru traffic, which will begin construction soon.

The companies should reconsider the car-pooling and also introduce mini-bus service to the employees. This can motivate the employees and also can help us with battling the peak hour surge. There should be shuttle services along the ORR, with fixed shuttle points, which can help the employees in reaching the office on time, added Anucheth.



Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

He said that along with the help of BMTC, it has been requested for the bus stands to be shifted towards the service roads, which can ease the traffic. "I was working from home for 3 years, since the first Lockdown. We have been called to join the office in Koramangala. I travel 10 km every day, and during peak hours I end up stranded in the traffic for at least half an hour," said Vaishakh, an employee.

As the work-from-home is being lifted, house rents have increased significantly, which is irritating, he added.