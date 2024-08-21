Bengaluru SHOCKER! Drunk biker smashes car windshield, creates ruckus; video goes viral (WATCH)

A video showing a man screaming at a couple inside a car while breaking its windscreen in the middle of a Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media. The enraged biker can be seen attacking the car even as the couple scream that they have a baby with them.

Recent years have seen an increase in road rage incidents in India's main cities. These encounters, which can range from verbal insults to physical altercations between drivers, occasionally result in injury. One such incident occurred in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, where a car's glass was broken by an accused intoxicated rider, traumatising the family. The entire incident is captured in a video that has gone viral online, infuriating viewers with the man's actions

The video, which was posted on the X platform by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, shows a couple sitting in their car as the motorcycle comes up behind them. The motorcyclist becomes even more enraged and hits the driver as the driver keeps warning him about the child inside the vehicle.

Many others attempted in vain to intervene and stop him. The child kept sobbing, and one could hear the mother inside the car yelling for assistance. “What’s happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in the car is being attacked by bike-borne assailants! Please help! The incident happened at 10:30 pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached the police station! ” the caption read.

The Bengaluru City Police responded quickly to this, saying that the relevant police personnel have been notified to take the appropriate action. "The accused Naveen Reddy has been arrested in connection with this case and Bellandur Police Station has registered BNS in relation to this issue Crime Number No.532/2024 Col.126(2),324(4),351(2), r/w34 BNS," the police stated in a separate post.

As soon as the video came out, social media users were left divided. While some claimed that such incidents have become very common in Bengaluru, others called out the menace. One user commented, "If the attacker picks up a stone while my child is in the car, that's the sign – accelerate and get the hell out." "Sarjapur Road and the surrounding areas are seeing such incidents frequently nowadays," said a second user.

One of the users added, “This is so damn scary Where are we living … Roads + infrastructure + safety – all have gone for a toss for the common man.”

