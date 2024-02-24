Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kartik Aaryan enjoys cheat day at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna; floats food blogger idea (WATCH)

    Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan caused a stir on social media with his recent visit to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, hinting at a potential career shift to food blogging. His Instagram post showcased his culinary escapades, sparking speculation among fans. Bengaluru's vibrant food scene continues to attract both locals and celebrities alike.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Bengaluru, often hailed as the Silicon Valley of India, boasts a vibrant food scene, brimming with iconic eateries and hidden gems waiting to be explored. From the mouth-watering dosas at Vidyarthi Bhavan to the aromatic biryanis at Shivaji Military Hotel, the city offers a plethora of culinary experiences to entice every palate.

    Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan stirred up a storm on social media with his recent culinary escapade at the famed Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The actor, known for his charming personality on and off-screen, took to Instagram to share glimpses of his journey, leaving fans speculating if he's eyeing a new role as a food blogger.

    Bengaluru's dosa dilemma: Viral video shows concerns over excessive use of ghee in THIS cafe

    In a series of captivating pictures and videos, Kartik is seen relishing the flavours of Bengaluru, showcasing his love for diverse cuisines. One particular snapshot captured the actor savouring the famed filter coffee, a quintessential delight of South Indian cuisine.

    Captioning his post, Kartik teased his followers, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun...#rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay." (Translation: "I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger.")

    MTR to Rameshwaram Cafe-7 places for South Indian food in Bangalore

    Rameshwaram Cafe stands as a beacon of culinary excellence in Bengaluru, attracting not only the masses but also celebrities from various walks of life. Kartik Aaryan's recent visit only amplifies the restaurant's reputation, further solidifying its status as a must-visit destination in the city.

    The actor's Instagram carousel post offers a peek into his rendezvous with Bengaluru's culinary delights, featuring moments of anticipation outside the eatery and playful poses with plates of dosa, a South Indian delicacy. Whether it's indulging in the traditional flavours of MTR or relishing the contemporary twists at Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru never fails to delight food connoisseurs and celebrities alike.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
