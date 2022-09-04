Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    INS Vikrant crew rave about ‘utterly butterly’ delightful Twitter post

    Gujarat-headquartered dairy brand Amul took to Twitter and shared a quirky topical, in which the Amul boy and girl can be seen wearing naval uniform and saluting the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Reacting to it, INS Vikrant's official account wrote: “Thank you very much @Amul_Coop. This is such an ‘utterly butterly’ delightful tweet...'

    INS Vikrant crew rave about utterly butterly delightful Twitter post gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    With the legend back in the Indian Navy, India’s first home-made aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, forayed on social media platform – Twitter --- two days after her commissioning in the force at Kochi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The congratulations, appreciation and praises have been pouring in from across the country and the globe.

    Upon her joining the maritime force, the Gujarat-headquartered dairy brand Amul has also joined the league and shared a quirky topical on twitter. In the topical cartoon, the Amul boy and girl can be seen wearing naval uniform and saluting the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. 

    “#Amul Topical: INS Vikrant, India’s first homegrown aircraft carrier, commissioned!,” the caption read.

    Also Read | Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

    In the background, there is new naval ensign which was unveiled by PM Modi during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant on September 2 and said: “Warshipped By Our Armed Forces” and “Amul Carrier of Taste.”
     
    INS Vikrant, which joined Twitter just a day ago replied: “Thank you very much @Amul_Coop. This is such an ‘utterly butterly’ delightful tweet - from the entire crew of R11 - India’s Carrier for all seasons!”. This is such an ‘utterly butterly’ delightful tweet - from the entire crew of R11 - India’s Carrier for all seasons!”

    Also Read  | Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant: The journey from steel to ship

    With it's induction in the fleet, India has joined a group of elite nations who have constructed heavy aircraft carriers. INS Vikrant has joined the carrier INS Vikramaditya, a refurbished Soviet-era carrier bought from Russia in 2004. With a displacement of over 42,000 tonnes, the Vikrant can carry up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters as well as defensive systems including surface-to-air missiles.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KK Shailaja rejects Ramon Magsaysay award CPIM says its anti communist gcw

    KK Shailaja rejects Ramon Magsaysay award; CPI-M says it’s anti-Communist

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said - adt

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said

    Jharkhand political crisis CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5 gcw

    Jharkhand political crisis: CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5

    Sonali Phogat murder case Family to file plea in Goa HC for CBI probe gcw

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Family to file plea in Goa HC for CBI probe

    Jharkhand Minor tribal girl raped, 'hanged' from tree in Dumka; one held - adt

    Jharkhand: Minor tribal girl raped, 'hanged' from tree in Dumka; one held

    Recent Stories

    KK Shailaja rejects Ramon Magsaysay award CPIM says its anti communist gcw

    KK Shailaja rejects Ramon Magsaysay award; CPI-M says it’s anti-Communist

    Hot video: Bhojpuri SEXY actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps are a must WATCH RBA

    Hot video: Bhojpuri SEXY actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps are a must WATCH

    Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish Pakora post goes viral netizens react gcw

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', netizens react

    football EPL 2022-23 english premier league: Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic - Antonio Conte on Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten run Fulham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic' - Conte on Tottenham's unbeaten run

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon