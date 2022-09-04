Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said

While images of the cutting-edge model have received nearly 40,000 likes in just 24 hours, several Twitter users have commented that railways prioritise appearances over issues such as train accidents and delays.

The Ministry of Railways shared the futuristic design of the Delhi railway station on Twitter on Saturday, prompting positive feedback from netizens.

The railway ministry shared two images of the railway station in a tweet with the caption, "Marking a new era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS)."

In the images, there are two dome-like structures with a glass roof depicted in the images. Several flyovers are also visible in the image, allowing easy access to and from the station. A foot overbridge can be seen in one image for pedestrian movement to the platforms.

The station will have a pick-up and drop-off area, a multi-level parking structure, and a 40-story twin tower, per the proposed design. The built-up area will be approximately 2.22 lakh square metres.

The twin tower will house offices, retail shops, and a hotel. The railways will have their own office (45,000 square metres). On-site development will include 91 bus bays, 1,500 ECS parking spaces, and skywalks for pedestrians and metro passengers.

While some praised the design for its 'state-of-the-art structure,' others argued that such a complex design was unnecessary. Some also believed the proposed building's glass structure would radiate more heat during Delhi's scorching summer months.

One user expressed concern about the plan's implementation due to the large amount of land required. Another user stated that in Delhi's scorching summer, glass is not a suitable material. One tweeter user wrote, "This looks great but seems like 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition/development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side."

"A glass building amid the sweltering heat of New Delhi... Simply wasting money on ridiculous aesthetics to display 'Vikas.' There is no real utility," another user said. "Copy paste from Western structures without considering weather conditions; this glass structure will require a small power plant to keep it cool..."

Another user said, "Please sack the architect who proposed it. Aesthetics are horrible and do not reflect anything about India. In Delhi, there is a glasshouse and a structure that could have been designed in a more environmentally friendly manner."

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has expressed his government's full support and hope that the project will be as aesthetically rich and beautiful as it has been presented.

