A private company in Bengaluru apologized after its Kolkata HR posted a job ad seeking a 'Non-Kannada HR'. The ad caused widespread outrage among Kannadigas, leading to a video apology promising such incidents won't happen again.

Company Issues Public Apology

A private company issued a public apology after its HR department released a job advertisement on a job portal seeking a candidate who does not know the Kannada language, explicitly mentioning "Non-Kannada HR," assuring that the organisation will keep a check that such incidents don't recur in the future.

Lakshmi Narayan, who is associated with the company, released a video apology from the JP Nagar office at Bengaluru, and said, "Namaskar to all Kannadigas. We are talking from the JP Nagar office in Bengaluru. The ad was reported to HR from our Kolkata office. We operate across the country, and Kolkata is our sole branch. We are seeking an apology from Kannadigas. As such an ad was given, we will look into it so that such incidents do not happen again. We also apologise to all pro-Kannada organisations. We will be cautious so that Such wrong things will never happen in future."

Backlash Over Controversial Job Post

The apology follows a recent row that erupted after an HR at a private firm in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, posted a job advertisement on a job portal with a very specific preference for "Non-Kannada speaking" candidates for the post.

The advertisement quickly gained traction, angered Kannadigas, and drew heavy criticism on X (formerly Twitter). Posting such an advertisement in Karnataka, while disregarding Kannadigas, has deeply offended local sentiments. Afterwards, many individuals expressed outrage, warning that if the post is not withdrawn immediately, the company would face intense protests. The anger stems from the question: Do private companies need Kannada land to survive, but not Kannadigas for employment?