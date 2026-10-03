The licence of a fair price shop in Bengaluru was cancelled for illegally collecting Rs 500 for e-KYC. An inspection by the Food and Civil Supplies Department confirmed the charge and found multiple other violations, including poor maintenance and missing records.

Multiple Violations Uncovered During Inspection During inspection, the price list, stock board and samples of food grains were not displayed. The inspection book was not maintained. Cleanliness was not maintained in the shop premises. About 3.75 quintals of ragi stock were not stored properly. Necessary rules, including the seal of the shop, were not followed.Even though a show-cause notice was issued regarding illegal collection of money and violation of rules, the fair price shop did not submit a proper written explanation.In this background, after reserving the inquiry under the rules of the Karnataka Essential Commodities Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2016, the department has issued an order suspending the fair price shop licence with immediate effect. Minister Warns of Strict Action Expressing concern over allegations that fair price shop owners are collecting money from ration card holders to do e-KYC, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad has warned that if such complaints are received, the licence of such shops will be cancelled immediately and legal action will be taken. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The licence of Fair Price Shop No. BLS-272 at Chandrappanagara RCHS in Bengaluru South Zone has been cancelled following an allegation of collecting Rs 500 from a ration card holder for e-KYC and violation of fair price shop rules.The secretary of the said fair price shop had collected Rs 500 through PhonePe from one Basavarajaswamy on October 2 to do his e-KYC.Following a complaint in this regard, officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department inspected the fair price shop, and the allegation was confirmed.During inspection, the price list, stock board and samples of food grains were not displayed. The inspection book was not maintained. Cleanliness was not maintained in the shop premises. About 3.75 quintals of ragi stock were not stored properly. Necessary rules, including the seal of the shop, were not followed.Even though a show-cause notice was issued regarding illegal collection of money and violation of rules, the fair price shop did not submit a proper written explanation.In this background, after reserving the inquiry under the rules of the Karnataka Essential Commodities Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2016, the department has issued an order suspending the fair price shop licence with immediate effect.Expressing concern over allegations that fair price shop owners are collecting money from ration card holders to do e-KYC, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad has warned that if such complaints are received, the licence of such shops will be cancelled immediately and legal action will be taken. (ANI)