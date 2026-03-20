Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to intervene in a severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. The state receives only 1,000 cylinders daily against a demand of 50,000, forcing businesses and hotels to halt operations.

Karnataka CM flags severe LPG shortage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday wrote to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking urgent intervention to tackle the severe shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru, which has disrupted supply and livelihoods across the state.

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In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, the state is currently receiving just 1,000 cylinders per day against a demand of around 50,000, forcing businesses and hotels to halt operations despite government measures to prioritise supply for essential sectors. https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2034899764752654494?s=20 "I have written to the Union Petroleum Minister HardeepSPuri seeking urgent intervention to address the severe shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru, which is impacting supply and livelihoods across Karnataka," Karnataka CM said. He added, "The State Government has already taken steps to regulate and prioritise supply for essential sectors. However, with demand at around 50,000 cylinders and supply limited to just 1,000 per day, the situation remains critical - forcing businesses and hotels to shut down. I have requested immediate allocation support to ensure adequate availability of commercial and auto LPG for Karnataka."

India Tackles Energy Security Amid West Asia Tensions

Meanwhile, India is actively engaging with global partners to safeguard its energy security and the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt trade and logistic. In view of the disruptive situations, the Central government has also announced a financial relief package of Rs 497 crores aimed at helping exporters affected by disruptions in West Asia.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ongoing situation has posed challenges for countries across the world. "It has been a testing time for not just us, but for the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts," Jaiswal said.

India is continuing to coordinate with stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and the safety of its citizens in the Gulf region, he added.

Indian LPG Carriers Navigate Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG- crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (March 13, 2026).

There has been an escalation in the West Asia conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. Iran, in retaliation, is targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. (ANI)