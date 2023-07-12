Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus conductor forcibly made to remove skull cap; video goes viral (WATCH)

    A viral video captures a confrontation between a woman passenger and a BMTC bus conductor in Bengaluru wearing a skull cap, raising questions about uniform rules and religious expression.

    Bengaluru BMTC bus conductor forcibly made to remove skull cap; video goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    A video capturing a confrontation between a woman passenger and a bus conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has gained viral attention on social media. In the video, the woman is heard repeatedly questioning the conductor about his wearing of a skull cap as part of his uniform. The conductor responds by stating that he has been wearing the cap for many years and that nobody has objected before.

    However, the woman insists that he should practice his religion at home or in the mosque and argues that as a government employee, he should not wear the cap while on duty. She suggests that he should remove the cap and "follow the rules" if he is not aware of the regulations. After a brief exchange, the conductor finally removes the cap in response to the woman's insistence.

    A BMTC official commented on the viral video, stating that they noticed the incident around 10 days ago and that the uniform rules were established decades ago. The official did not provide further comments at this stage.

    "On Tuesday, we noticed the video being circulated on social media. The incident happened around 10 days ago. The uniform rules were framed decades ago. We do not have any comments to offer at this stage," the official said.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
