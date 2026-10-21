Two people were injured in a suspected blast at an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar. City Police Commissioner said the cause is being investigated, with the possibility of an IED being examined. One injured person claimed the blast occurred when he pressed a button on a 'battery torch'.

A suspected blast at an under-construction building in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, left two people injured, with City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh saying on Wednesday that the cause of the incident was yet to be established and investigators were examining all possibilities, including the involvement of an improvised explosive device (IED).

Addressing a press conference on the suspected blast, Singh said police received information about the incident on Tuesday evening and initiated an investigation after obtaining a medico-legal case (MLC) report from the hospital. "Yesterday afternoon, there was an incident within the limits of the Pulikeshi Nagar police station. In the late evening, we received a message that a blast had occurred in the Pulikeshi Nagar area in the afternoon. We received an MLC report from the hospital, based on which our police personnel started the investigation," Singh said.

Preliminary findings

Sharing the preliminary findings, the Commissioner said the incident took place in a house where interior work was underway. "Prima facie, what we have found so far is that it was a house under construction where a few families were already staying in the completed houses. The structure was complete, and interior work was underway in some houses. Interior work was also going on in this particular house, but no one was living there. Two people were present. One was a worker, and the other was the building's security guard. Both were injured," he said.

"One of them had pressed a button on a battery-operated object, which he said was a battery torch. However, when he pressed the button, there was a blast. This is based on the statement given by the injured person. Of the two injured persons, one is still admitted to the hospital, while the other has been discharged. Our police teams are verifying how the incident happened and what the contents of the object were," the Commissioner said.

Forensic probe underway

"As far as the technical evidence is concerned, our Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) team, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team all visited the spot last night. Senior officers also went there, and I visited the site as well. We are examining the incident from all angles to determine what materials were used. The FSL will provide the details shortly," he said.

Singh said the forensic findings would help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events and establish what might have caused the suspected blast. "Based on the forensic findings, we will try to reconstruct the materials used in this particular blast, if it is established to have been a blast. As of now, the two injured persons are the only witnesses. They have provided some information, and based on that, we are trying to reconstruct the scene and determine what might have happened," he said.

Victims' antecedents being checked

The Commissioner further said, "According to our initial reports, neither of them is from Bengaluru. They belong to two different states. We are checking their antecedents with the police in their respective states. We are also verifying details with the owner of the house and the occupants of the other flats where people are already staying. Only after thoroughly checking all these aspects will we be in a position to establish exactly what happened," Singh said.

Responding to a question about where the battery-operated object had come from, Singh said, "Since the incident happened last night and the two persons were in the hospital, we are not pressurising them too much. One of them is still admitted, while the other has been discharged. Our teams are questioning them, but they are giving contradictory statements. We will verify the details based on the investigation," he said.

IED involvement not confirmed

When asked whether the incident involved an IED, the Commissioner said, "We cannot say that right now. We cannot confirm it at this stage. As of now, I would like to assure everyone that there is nothing to panic about," Singh said. The exact cause of the suspected blast remains under investigation.

Minister comments on incident

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Kharge said that some people had sustained minor injuries, including one person who reportedly suffered burns. "It is still being investigated. This afternoon, we will get to know. Let us see what it is. It happened last night; that’s all I can tell now. All the materials have gone for a forensic audit. Until then, we will not pay attention to any rumours," he said.

The minister said a suo motu case had been registered in connection with the incident. "There have been some minor injuries. One person has apparently suffered burns, and another person has also sustained minor injuries. We have taken a suo motu case since it’s a blast. Whether it was a chemical reaction, whether there was an improvised explosive device (IED), or whatever it may be, we are investigating. Let the forensic report come," Kharge said. (ANI)