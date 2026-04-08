BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the TMC, alleging West Bengal's identity has been destroyed by "illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators." He claimed BJP is the only option to "kick them out" and restore the cultural legacy of Bengal's iconic figures.

BJP MP Accuses TMC of Destroying Bengal's Identity

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the identity of West Bengal has been destroyed by "illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators" and the BJP is the only option to "kick them out" upon forming the government.

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Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP claimed that the cultural legacy of Bengal's iconic figures, including Maharishi Arvind and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, has been destroyed by the Trinamool Congress in the last 15 years. "Bengal's identity must be restored, and Bengal must be handed over to Bengalis. Currently, Bengal is in the hands of Bangladeshis. Whether it's Maharishi Arvind, Rajnarayan Bose, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, or Bidhan Chandra Roy--the legacy of all these has been destroyed by the Trinamool Congress in the last 15 years," Dubey said.

He further alleged that the "Bangladeshi infiltrators" have become the new face of this legacy under the current regime, and if the BJP government is formed, the so-called infiltrators will be out.

Dubey Blames 1950 Nehru-Liaquat Pact

Dubey also traced the roots of the current demographic challenges back to the 1950 Nehru-Liaquat Pact. "The Delhi Pact between Nehru and Liaquat was signed on April 8, 1950, due to which the demography of the whole of Bengal, Assam, and Tripura changed. India became a secular nation, but Pakistan and Bangladesh became Islamic nations, leading to an influx of Bangladeshi Muslims here," he claimed.

"To return that identity, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working with full force... If Bangladeshi infiltrators have to be kicked out, then the BJP is the only option. When our government is formed, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be out of here," he added.

Changes in West Bengal Voter List

The total number of voters in West Bengal stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) without adding the names under adjudication, as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise. This shows a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list. TMC claimed that out of the 60 lakh voters placed under adjudication, 27 lakhs have been deleted.

Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination from Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Expressing confidence in TMC's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the CM said, "I have lived here since my childhood, everything I have is here. I thank and salute the people of Bhabanipur. I have filed my nomination, and I wish victory to all Trinamool Congress candidates. We will form the government. I have many more programmes ahead. Please take care of yourselves in this heat, stay well, stay healthy."

West Bengal Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)