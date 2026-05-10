BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana says Bengal voted for a 'double-engine government' to end corruption and lawlessness. This follows Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the new CM of West Bengal, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the people of West Bengal voted for a "double-engine government" to end lawlessness, corruption and illegal immigration in the state, expressing confidence that the newly formed BJP government would now focus on development and governance.

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Speaking to ANI, Khatana said, "The people of Bengal have voted for double-engine government to end the lawlessness, illegal immigration, corruption and crimes. The CM has taken the oath, our Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other dignitaries were present. West Bengal will now move towards development."

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as CM

The remarks came a day after senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state. Adhikari was administered the oath of office by Governor RN Ravi during a grand ceremony held in Kolkata.

Along with Adhikari, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik also took oath as ministers in the new cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda, along with several senior party leaders and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

'Historic Milestone': BJP Leaders Hail Victory

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh described the formation of the BJP government in West Bengal as a "historic milestone" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said the new government would set benchmarks in development and governance.

BJP's Massive Mandate in 2026 Polls

The BJP registered a massive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by winning 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats.

Adhikari further strengthened his political position by defeating former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and retaining the Nandigram seat. (ANI)