West Bengal Police have arrested 41 people in specific cases and 571 under preventive sections following violence during Phase 1 of assembly polls. Clashes were reported between TMC and AUJP, and BJP candidates' vehicles were vandalised.

West Bengal's Additional Director General of police (Legal) Anand Kumar on Thursday stated that police have made 41 arrests in "specific cases" in connection with the incidents that took place in phase 1 of West Bengal assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here with State Chief Election Officer, Manoj Agarwal, the ADG affirmed action against those involved in the incidents. "Wherever incidents have occurred, action has been taken, arrests have been made. 41 arrested in specific cases and around 571 in the preventive section of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita)," he said.

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Violence Mars First Phase of Polling

His remarks come in the wake of several violent incidents took place during the first phase of polling held on April 23. Supporters of TMC and Hamayun Kabir's AUJP supporters violently clashed with each other, using lathis and stones to attack each other. They also damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence. The violence erupted after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area on Thursday, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that he was "suddenly attacked" by Trinamool Congress supporters in Murshidabad after he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident. Speaking with ANI, Kabir accused West Bengal Police of selectively targeting his party supporters, demanding the suspension of Additional SP Majeed Khan, calling him a "TMC dalaal."

In another incident, BJP candidate from Kumarganj, Subhendu Sarkar, claimed that he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers who attacked him in his Assembly constituency. Speaking with reporters, Subhendu Sarkar alleged that agents in multiple polling stations were "forcibly removed" and when he went to assess the situation on ground at Booth No. 24, the TMC workers allegedly attacked him and his team. He further alleged that the Central forces deployed at the station were not present during the attack.

Another BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised during the first phase of voting in West Bengal's Asansol. The incident took place in the Rahamatnagar area. Paul said the rear portion of her car was severely damaged after a large stone was allegedly hurled at it while she was seated inside.

Describing the incident, she added, "My car was attacked and vandalised. I had gone to the Rahmat Nagar minority area when a large boulder was thrown onto my car. The entire back of the car was destroyed, and the glass was completely shattered." She further said that while she and her security personnel escaped unhurt, one member of her team sustained minor injuries.

High Voter Turnout and Next Phase

West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)