The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Calcutta High Court order. The order allowed the Centre to deploy Central Armed Forces in Beldanga, Murshidabad, following violent agitation and damage to public property.

The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that left it open for the Centre to step in and deploy Central Armed Forces following violent agitation in Beldanga, Murshidabad, in mid-January that led to arson and damage to public property. The plea is listed to be heard on Wednesday (February 11) before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the High Court Order

The Calcutta High Court had on January 20, this year, allowed the deployment of Central Forces on two public interest litigation (PIL) pleas filed by Suvendu Adhikari - the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a Beldanga-resident, both seeking directions for an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe along with deployment of Central forces incidents of communal violence, arson, destruction of public and private property in Murshidabad and other border areas.

In the said order, the High Court had noted that the "repeated incidents and recurrence of violence" in Murshidabad were "certainly worrisome" and called for "immediate and effective measures" to protect Murshidabad residents. The High Court had also raised concern over the restoration of normalcy and protection of citizens in the area, and had directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate, Murshidabad, to ensure that no one's life or property was put to jeopardy.

Further, it had directed the State government to utilise the Central Armed Forces already deployed in the district, along with intelligence inputs, to prevent any recurrence of violence.

The High Court had also observed that it would be open to the Central government to take an appropriate decision on investigation by invoking Section 6(5) of the NIA Act, and made it clear that "nothing in this order" would come in the way of the Centre deploying additional Central Forces in Murshidabad or Beldanga, if required, stressing that violence must be dealt with with an "iron hand."

Investigation and Background of Violence

Following the High Court's directions, the NIA has begun its probe into the issue.

The violence in Beldanga had erupted following the death of a 30-year-old migrant worker in Jharkhand.

Central forces have been stationed in Murshidabad since April 2025 under earlier High Court directions, after communal violence was reported in the Jangipur subdivision during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.