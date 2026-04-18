UP CM Yogi Adityanath, campaigning for BJP in West Bengal, accused the TMC government of patronizing sand, coal, land, and cattle mafias. He is scheduled to hold rallies in Mathabhanga, Dhupguri and a roadshow in Bankura for the upcoming polls.

Sharpening the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the poll-bound state is "ensnared in the clutches of mafias" that thrive under the patronage of the Trinamool Congress government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister will address public meetings organised today in the Mathabhanga at 11: 50 am and the Dhupguri Assembly constituencies at 01:20 pm. He will also participate in a grand roadshow organised in the Bankura Assembly constituency at 04:15 pm ahead of the upcoming elections, which will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

Yogi Pitches 'Double-Engine' Govt as Remedy

Sharing a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "West Bengal is ensnared in the clutches of sand mafias, coal mafias, land mafias, and cattle mafias that thrive under the patronage of the TMC government."

पश्चिम बंगाल TMC सरकार के संरक्षण में पल रहे सैंड माफिया, कोल माफिया, लैंड माफिया और कैटल माफिया के चंगुल में जकड़ा हुआ है। यहां की जागरूक जनता-जनार्दन जानती है कि इन सबका एक ही इलाज... डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार। इस भाव एवं विश्वास को और अधिक सशक्त करने के लिए आज माथाभांगा व… https://t.co/F3bz2Fuh5y — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 18, 2026

Pitching the "double-engine government" model to the people of the state, he added that there's only one remedy to get out of ensnared in the clutches of the mafia. "The aware public--the people here--knows that there's only one remedy for all this... the double-engine BJP government," he added.

"To further strengthen this sentiment and faith, today I will engage with the common people through public meetings in the Mathabhanga and Dhupguri assembly constituencies, and a roadshow in the Bankura assembly constituency," he wrote.

'No Fear, Only Development': Yogi's Promise

In an X post on Friday, CM Yogi further added that the people of Bengal will resolve for change for a future where there will be no fear but the echo of development under the BJP government.

"Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj will address public meetings organised tomorrow in the Mathabhanga and Dhupguri Assembly constituencies of West Bengal. He will also participate in a grand roadshow organised in the Bankura Assembly constituency. On this decisive occasion, the people of West Bengal will resolve for change--for a future where there is no fear but the echo of development, where there is no corruption but the identity of good governance, and where the respect for the rights of every citizen is ensured," the post read.

https://x.com/myogioffice/status/2045168906961342709

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Polling for West Bengal Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, with zero seats for Congres and Left parties, has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)