Belagavi Bengaluru Vande Bharat train successfully concludes trial run in 7 hours and 45 minutes

Successful trial run of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Belagavi showcases improved intercity connectivity. The route aims for 7 hours, 45 minutes to Belagavi and 8 hours, 10 minutes for the return. The fully air-conditioned train with modern amenities received positive passenger feedback, prompting the Railway Board to extend three Vande Bharat Express trains, including this route, due to high demand.

The trial run of the Vande Bharat Intercity Semi High-Speed Train between Belagavi and Bengaluru has been successfully conducted, marking a significant step in expanding the rail connectivity between the two cities. The train completed its trial journey from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Station (KSR) to Belagavi via Hubli, showcasing the potential for improved intercity travel.

The Vande Bharat train commenced its journey from KSR at 5.45 am and reached Belagavi at 1.30 pm, making stops at Hubli and Dharwad en route. Railway officials from the South Western Railway detailed the train's schedule, indicating its timings and key stoppages, aiming to provide convenient and efficient connectivity for passengers.



The train's route from Bengaluru to Belagavi is anticipated to take 7 hours and 45 minutes, while the return journey is estimated to be 8 hours and 10 minutes, catering to the increasing demand for improved travel options between the cities. All coaches of the Vande Bharat Express boast fully air-conditioned interiors and modern amenities, including well-equipped seating arrangements.



During the trial run, the train received an enthusiastic response from passengers, with crowds gathering at Belagavi railway station to board the train and capture moments with selfie photos, expressing delight at the advanced facilities offered by the coaches.



Responding to the positive feedback and consistent demand from passengers and local representatives in Belagavi, the Railway Board has issued an order to extend three Vande Bharat Express trains in the country, including the train between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. This move comes in response to the high occupancy rates experienced by the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train launched earlier in June, consistently operating at 93% to 96% capacity.