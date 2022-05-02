Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Beginning from Bihar': Prashant Kishor to go to the 'real masters'

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was time for him to go to the real masters -- the people -- to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.

    Beginning from Bihar: Prashant Kishor to go to the 'real masters'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was time for him to go to the real masters -- the people -- to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.

    Taking to Twitter to inform that he would begin his journey from Bihar, Kishor tweeted: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to 'Jan Sooraj' -- Peoples Good Governance."

    Speculations on Kishor's next move had gathered pace after he reached Patna on Sunday. This, especially after reports emerged that the former I-PAC head would meet leaders of different political parties, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his two-day stay in Patna.

    The latest update from Kishor comes days after he snubbed the Congress invite to join the party. Justifying his decision, Kishor had stated that more than him, the party needed collective will and leadership to fix the deep-rooted institutional problems through transformational reforms. 

    According to reports, Kishor rejected the Congress offer of induction as the latter sought clarification from him on I-PAC's association parties that are in its direct competition. One of these parties is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. 

    In the past, Kishor has worked with many parties. In 2014, he chose to be a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. 

    In 2017, Kishor successfully worked on campaigns for Amarinder Singh and Congress. 

    In 2019, the poll strategist worked for YSR Congress' YS Jaganmohan Reddy. 

    In 2020, Kishor enabled AAP to sweep the Delhi Assembly elections and return to power for the second innings. 

    Also Read: UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    Also Read: Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    Exclusive How Lord Ram will receive sunlight for 10 minutes every day

    Exclusive: How Lord Ram will receive sunlight for 10 minutes daily

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive interview true story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Explained: True story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Recent Stories

    Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary When Oscar committee chairman flew to India to present him the award drb

    Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: When Oscar committee's chairman flew to India to present him the award

    UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    Sussanne Khan rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son birthday drb

    Sussanne Khan's rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son’s birthday

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon