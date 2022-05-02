'Beginning from Bihar': Prashant Kishor to go to the 'real masters'

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was time for him to go to the real masters -- the people -- to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was time for him to go to the real masters -- the people -- to better understand the issues and the path to good governance.

Taking to Twitter to inform that he would begin his journey from Bihar, Kishor tweeted: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to 'Jan Sooraj' -- Peoples Good Governance."

Speculations on Kishor's next move had gathered pace after he reached Patna on Sunday. This, especially after reports emerged that the former I-PAC head would meet leaders of different political parties, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his two-day stay in Patna.

The latest update from Kishor comes days after he snubbed the Congress invite to join the party. Justifying his decision, Kishor had stated that more than him, the party needed collective will and leadership to fix the deep-rooted institutional problems through transformational reforms.

According to reports, Kishor rejected the Congress offer of induction as the latter sought clarification from him on I-PAC's association parties that are in its direct competition. One of these parties is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

In the past, Kishor has worked with many parties. In 2014, he chose to be a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

In 2017, Kishor successfully worked on campaigns for Amarinder Singh and Congress.

In 2019, the poll strategist worked for YSR Congress' YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

In 2020, Kishor enabled AAP to sweep the Delhi Assembly elections and return to power for the second innings.

Also Read: UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

Also Read: Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital