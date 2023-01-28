Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beating Retreat 2023: Classical ragas-based tunes, biggest drone show and more to mesmerise spectators

    This year's 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at the historic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on January 29, 2023, and will feature Indian songs based on Indian Classical Ragas.
     

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    This year's Republic Day celebrations will include the country's biggest drone show, consisting of 3,500 indigenous drones, which will light up the evening sky over Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events using the Beating Retreat ceremony, said the Ministry of Defence, in its statements, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. 

    "It will show the success of the start-up ecosystem and the technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. M/s Botlabs Dynamics will organise the event," said the Ministry.

    During the Beating Retreat Ceremony, a 3-D anamorphic projection on the North and South Block facades will be organised for the first time.

    This year's 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at the historic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on January 29, will feature Indian songs based on Indian Classical Ragas, the Ministry added. 

    The music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would perform up to 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian classics.

    As many as 29 beautiful and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

    The ceremony will commence with the 'Agniveer' tune, followed by captivating tunes like 'Almora,' 'Kedar Nath,' 'Sangam Dur,' 'Queen of Satpura,' 'Bhagirathi,' and 'Konkan Sundari' by the Pipes and Drums band.

    The Indian Air Force band will perform 'Aprajey Arjun,' 'Charkha,' 'Vayu Shakti,' and 'Swadeshi,' while the Indian Navy band will perform 'Ekla Cholo Re,' 'Hum Taiyyar Hai,' and 'Jai Bharati.

    'Shankhnaad,' 'Sher-e-Jawan,' 'Bhupal,' 'Agranee Bharat,' 'Young India,' 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,' 'Drummers Call,' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' will be performed by the Indian Army band. The event will conclude, 'Sare Jahan se Acha.'

    Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh will be the principal conductor of the ceremony. The Army Band will be led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, while M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar will lead the Naval and Air Force bands. Asst Sub Inspector Prem Singh will lead the State Police and CAPF bands.

    The Buglers will be led by Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar Pandey, while Subedar Major Baswaraj Vagge will lead the Pipes and Drums Band. The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony concludes the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

    The celebration includes the traditional march past at Kartavya Path includes a grand parade by contingents of the armed forces and paramilitary forces, tableaux displays by states and central ministries, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, and the PM's NCC rally.

