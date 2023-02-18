Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Battle has begun...' Uddhav Thackeray 'challenges' Shinde, urges supporters to gear up for BMC polls

    Uddhav Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside 'Matoshree,' his Bandra residence, before chairing a meeting of party leaders. "The Election Commission, PM (Narendra) Modi's slave, has done something unprecedented," Thackeray said, urging his supporters to be patient and prepare for the next elections, which will be for Mumbai's civic body, the BMC.
     

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray launched a stinging attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, February 18, saying that the party's current situation is such that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take support of Balasaheb's name. His remarks came a day after the Election Commission allotted the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol, a bow and arrow.

    Uddhav Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside 'Matoshree,' his Bandra residence, before chairing a meeting of party leaders. Uddhav Thackeray stood out of his car's sunroof, recalling his father, Bal Thackeray, who famously used to address Sena supporters from the roof of his car in the party's early days.

    "Thieves were given the holy 'bow and arrow,' and similarly, the 'torch' (mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them (Shinde faction), if they're men, come in front of us even with the stolen 'bow & arrow', we'll contest the election with the 'torch'. This is our test, and the battle has begun, said Uddhav Thackeray.

    "The Election Commission, PM (Narendra) Modi's slave, has done something unprecedented," he added, urging his supporters to be patient and prepare for the next elections, which will be for Mumbai's civic body, the BMC.

     

    On Friday, the Election Commission (EC) gave the name 'Shiv Sena' and the poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the CM Shinde-led group. The Thackeray family has lost control of the party founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil for the first time.

    "You stole our 'dhanush baan' (bow and arrow) a day before Maha Shivratri; keep it and contest the election; we will come with 'mashaal' (flaming torch) now," Thackeray said.

    Last year, the EC assigned the flaming torch as a symbol to the Thackeray-led faction. The election commission ruled on Friday that this symbol will remain with the Thackeray camp until the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections in the Pune district. The by-election for these seats will be held on February 26. 

    On Saturday, after EC's decision, many Thackeray supporters gathered outside 'Matoshree' in a show of strength, raising slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray. A party leader said Thackeray directed his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre.

