Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'BATMAN' targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains

    The Western Railway's Mumbai division has launched the 'Batman Squad' to address the surge in ticketless passengers on local trains during evening hours. This specialized team conducts ticket checks and monitors stations at night to combat ticket evasion and enhance passenger safety

    BATMAN targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    The Western Railway's Mumbai division has formed a dedicated team to conduct ticket checks inside local trains and at stations during the night. Named the 'Batman Squad' (short for 'Be Aware TTE Manning At Night'), the campaign was launched in response to a surge in ticketless passengers on Mumbai's local trains and stations during the evening hours. The initiative also aims to address the issue of ticket evasion and enhance passenger safety.

    The 'Batman' team commenced patrolling on the night of March 11, marking the start of their campaign. Since then, they have taken action against approximately 2,500 ticketless passengers, resulting in a revenue gain of around Rs 6.5 lakh for the railway. While the primary focus of the Batman Squad is ensuring ticket compliance, they are also responsible for monitoring activities at stations during nighttime hours.

    The presence of the Batman Squad is expected to provide a sense of security, particularly for women passengers, as ticket inspectors will now conduct checks in the women's coach during nighttime hours. Additionally, the surge in ticketless passengers has caused overcrowding in Mumbai's local AC coaches, posing challenges for legitimate ticket holders. To address this, the railway has deployed the Batman Squad to tackle the issue effectively.

    Furthermore, the Western Railway has initiated a campaign to promote digital ticketing methods, such as the UTS mobile app. This campaign has witnessed positive outcomes, with a significant increase in the usage of digital tickets post-COVID. The growing acceptance of digital ticketing reflects a shift towards more convenient and efficient ticketing solutions for Mumbai's commuters.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary anr

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary

    Operation 'Rising Sun' targets gold smuggling syndicate; nets over 60 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore

    Operation 'Rising Sun' targets gold smuggling syndicate; nets over 60 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore

    Kerala: Drug smuggling accused found dead in excise office in Palakkad; Probe on rkn

    Kerala: Drug smuggling accused found dead in excise office in Palakkad; Probe on

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son vkp

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son

    Recent Stories

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement romours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake' RKK

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

    Ramadan 2024: 6 tips for healthy fasting during Ramzan RBA

    Ramadan 2024: 7 tips for healthy fasting during Ramzan

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary anr

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon